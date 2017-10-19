Mitsotakis Shows EU His Secret Greek Recovery Plan

BRUSSELS – Greece’s major opposition party New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Oct. 18 revealed his plan for a Greek recovery to European Commissioners aligned with the European People’s Party but didn’t tell Greeks what it was.

The working lunch was organized by European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos from New Democracy and attended by Jyrki Katainen, the EU’s jobs and growth commissioner, and Digital Economy and Society Commissioner Guenther Oettinger.

Mitsotakis’s proposal, party sources told Kathimerini, revolved around creating new jobs – a promise made by virtually all candidates but unrealized during Greece’s crushing economic crisis – making public workers accept evaluations, which Mitsotakis failed to do when he was Administrative Reform Minister, luring foreign investors, improving the education system and increasing agricultural production.

It wasn’t explained how that would help Greece repay 326 billion euros ($384.7 billion) in three international bailouts or recover when they finish at the end of August, 2018. With elections scheduled in 2019, Mitsotakis has taken his party to leads of as much as 14-17 percent over the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition that reneged on anti-austerity promises.