Greek PM Tsipras Meets US VP Mike Pence in Washington

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington on Wednesday, on the last day of his five-day visit to the United States.

“Hosted Greek PM @Tsipras_EU today to continue discussions on defense, energy, commerce & trade,” Mike Pence tweeted.

Follows the readout of the meeting as provided by the White House

Vice President Mike Pence hosted Prime Minister of Greece Alexis Tsipras for a meeting at the White House today. The leaders highlighted the strong and enduring ties between the United States and Greece.

The Vice President congratulated Prime Minister Tsipras on Greece’s return to economic growth and financial markets, encouraged further reforms to spur investment, and reiterated U.S. support for credible debt relief.

The leaders expressed their desire to deepen cooperation in the economic and security spheres, including the visit of a high-level delegation to the 2018 Thessaloniki International Fair, where the United States will be the honored country.

The Vice President expressed appreciation for Greece’s role as a pillar of stability in the region, and the leaders reaffirmed their support for the Euro-Atlantic integration of Turkey and the countries of the Western Balkans.

The Vice President underscored continued U.S. support for a comprehensive settlement to reunify Cyprus as a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation and welcomed Greece’s increasing cooperation with Israel, Cyprus, and Egypt in the eastern Mediterranean.