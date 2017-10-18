Letter from Athens: The Trump and Tsipras Show, Politics Unfunniest Duo

By Andy Dabilis October 18, 2017

President Donald Trump, right, and Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, left, shake hands following a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

You can only imagine what was going through the minds of the Looney Left-Right SYRIZA fans when they saw the photograph of the leader of the Coneheads and Greece’s Premier Alexis “Emperor” Tsipras grinning like a Chesire Cat and shaking hands with their mortal enemy, US President Donald “They’re Coming to Take Me Away” Trump, who represents everything they despise: oligarchy, Capitalism, and the United States.

During a joint news conference, Tsipras was asked about his bristling comment during the 2016 …

To Read this Article Login or Subscribe

Login Subscribe