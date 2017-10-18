World of Emotions Exhibition Nominated for 2017 Global Fine Art Award

NEW YORK – Follows the announcement from the Onassis Foundation USA:

“We are delighted to announce that our exhibition ‘A World of Emotions: Ancient Greece, 700 BC – 200 AD’ has been nominated for a 2017 Global Fine Art Award in the category of ancient art! The Global Fine Art Awards (globalfineartawards.org/wp/) honor innovation and excellence in exhibition design, historical context, educational value, and public appeal.

“After a successful run of #WorldofEmotions at the Onassis Cultural Center New York, the exhibition is now on view at the Acropolis Museum until November 19th, an initiative of the Onassis Foundation.”