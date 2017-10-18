Tsipras Says Greece Recovering, More Data Says Not

ATHENS – While Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is boasting he’s brought Greece to recovery after a more than 7 ½-year-long economic and austerity crisis, data from Greece’s statistical agency ELSTAT showed the economy has shrunk another 0.2 percent after losing more than 25 percent of its Gross Domestic Product.

That was compared to 2015, when SYRIZA came to power on the back of anti-austerity promises that Tsipras promptly reneged on to keep monies coming from a third bailout of 86 billion euros ($101.23 billion) he sought and accepted after saying he would neither.

The Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE) also forecast that 2017 will close with growth of just 1.3 percent, against a government estimate of 1.8 percent, said Kathimerini.

IOBE Director General Nikos Vettas warned the recovery may turn out to be “short-term and fragile” unless Tsipras sticks to imposing reforms and austerity he agreed to but has tried to constantly wiggle out of as his popularity keeps plummeting.

ELSTAT’s downward revision for 2016 is mainly based on consumer spending, which declined 0.3 percent compared to 2015, against a previous estimate in March 2017 for an increase of 0.6 percent as Greeks keep their wallets in their pockets and spend less even for essentials such as food.

The economy’s continued shrinkage has coincided with an avalanche of taxes Tsipras implemented after saying he would cut taxes.

IOBE President Takis Athanasopoulos said, “Indeed, our economy is showing signs of improvement, but its rate remains below what is necessary for the country to leave the crisis behind it for good.” Next year IOBE anticipates growth of 2 percent, against an official forecast of 2.4 percent, putting the achievement of fiscal targets into question.

The weak 1.3 percent recovery rate seen for this year, compared to the original 2.7 percent estimate of the budget and the bailout program, is according to IOBE due to the weak momentum of investments.