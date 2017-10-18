Greek PM Tsipras to Meet US Vice President Pence at 09:30

WASHINGTON – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will conclude his five-day visit to the US on Wednesday with a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence in Washington. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 09:30.

At 12:00 (Greek time), he will participate in a luncheon with businessmen hosted by the Business Council for International Understanding. At 14:30 he will address the Brookings Institution.

Later in the day, the prime minister will leave for Brussels in order to participate in the EU summit to be held on Thursday and Friday.