NYC Sergeants Benevolent Assoc. Endorses Malliotakis

NEW YORK – Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the alternative to Bill de Blasio in the race for mayor, received the endorsement of the New York City Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) on Tuesday morning during their monthly meeting, held at Antun’s in Queens Village. Ed Mullins, longtime President of the SBA said, “As mayor, Nicole Malliotakis will stand with us when times get tough; she’ll mourn with us and she’ll be there to swear in new members of the department.”

The Sergeants Benevolent Association is made-up of approximately 13,000 active and retired sergeants of the NYPD, making it the fifth largest police union in the nation.

SBA President Ed Mullins said, “Today, the Sergeants Benevolent Association is proud to endorse Nicole Malliotakis in the race for mayor. Make no mistake; Assemblywoman Maliotakis is the polar opposite of Bill de Blasio. During her career in the New York State Assembly, Nicole Malliotakis has proven by her actions and her votes that she is supports law enforcement and safe communities. She believes in the men and women of the NYPD and understands the danger they face on a daily basis. She also believes in the leadership and dedication of the men and women in this room; the frontline supervisors of the world’s best police department.

“As mayor, Nicole Malliotakis will stand with us when times get tough; she’ll be there to mourn with us, and she’ll be there to swear in new members of the department and shake their hands. She’ll work with the NYPD and communities of color to implement real programs that will establish trust, help our homeless that have been abandoned and work with the Governor to improve our transit system.

“On the campaign trail she hasn’t hesitated to call out those who wanted to honor a convicted FALN terrorist as he paraded up Fifth Avenue or the judges, appointed by our mayor, who put repeat offenders back on the street, time and again.

“Hopefully, New Yorkers who care about our city and its future will join with us in supporting Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis in the race for mayor.”

Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis said, “I’d like to thank the members of the SBA and President Ed Mullins for their strong words of support.. Like so many other New Yorkers you recognize the damages this mayor has done to our city and to your police department.

“During his term in office, Bill de Blasio has done his best to roll back successes of the prior 20 years. Whether it’s the decriminalization of quality of life crimes, or the mayor’s refusal to compromise on his Sanctuary City policy, which, if kept in place, may jeopardize tens of millions in federal counter terror funding. Both you and I know that’s wrong for law and order and wrong for our city.

“As mayor, I will make rebuilding the relationship between city hall and the men and women of the NYPD a priority. I will be a mayor who will find the time to listen to and work with union leaders and not freeze out those who represent some of the bravest and most dedicated workers in city government.

“I’ll work to give the NYPD the resources to fight crime and protect New Yorkers and I will fight for the expansion of programs that build relationships we communities, especially those that focus on our youth and provide them with positive activities and mentoring by off duty members of the NYPD.

“The main purpose of any government is the protection of its citizens and you are the front line in making that happen in right here in New York. Thank you for your support and stay safe!”