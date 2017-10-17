Trump hails Greece’s economic revival at White House meeting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Greece’s economic recovery at the White House on Tuesday, Oct. 17, during a meeting that allowed the country’s prime minister to brush aside rough comments he made about Trump during his ruling party’s 2016 campaign.

Trump, joining with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, said Greece had “gone through a lot” during its extended period of economic hardships but vowed that the U.S. would remain steadfast as the country executes its debt-relief plan.

“The American people stand with the Greek people as they recover from the economic crisis that recently afflicted their nation,” Trump said alongside Tsipras in the Rose Garden. He added, “A strong and flourishing Greece provides immense opportunity for American trade, investment and job creation.”

Greece has relied on international bailouts since 2010 to address hardships during the recent economic recession. In exchange, the country imposed painful spending cuts, tax hikes and reforms.

Eurozone officials have said Greece and its European creditors are on a good path to completing bailout talks with a view to a “clean exit” from strict fiscal supervision.

During a joint news conference, Tsipras was asked about his stinging statement about Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, when the left-leaning Greek leader warned that Trump represented an “evil” set of ideas.

Tsipras, flashed a smile and laughed after he was asked about his comments, prompting Trump to joke, “I wish I knew that before my speech.” The Greek leader said the two leaders had a productive exchange, and “not a moment did I feel threatened at any time” during their encounter. He predicted a “very fertile outlook” for their relationship.

The talks focused heavily on economic ties, energy and defense. Tsipras said his country had made economic strides and is “leaving behind the economic model that led to the crisis.”

During the photo-op in the Oval Office before the initial meeting, President Trump welcomed Greek Prime Minister Tsipras stating: “It’s an honor to have Prime Minister Tsipras of Greece with us. As you know, Greece has gone through a lot over the last number of years, but they are doing a terrific job of coming back. And they will be back. We’re working with them on many different things. They’re upgrading their fleets of airplanes – the F-16 plane, which is a terrific plane. They’re doing big upgrades. And we’re doing trade with Greece, and we’re going to have some meetings right after this. We’re having meetings with the staff. We’re having a luncheon with the staff also. And we’ll be talking about additional ways where Greece will help us and we will help Greece. But we’ve had a long-time relationship with Greece. They have been great friends and loyal friends and allies. And we look forward to our discussion today. Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister.”

Greece is emerging from an eight-year financial crisis, with the International Monetary Fund, the European Union and others predicting a return to growth this year. With large privatization items, still on the government agenda and a gradual return to bond markets planned over the next year, Greece is keen to attract U.S. investors.

The meeting allowed both leaders to set aside the past.

Trump tweeted in the fall of 2012 that Greece should get out of the euro and go back to its own currency, adding, “they are just wasting time.” But this time he praised Greece’s efforts to recover, predicting in the Oval Office, “they’re doing a terrific job of coming back.”

Tsipras sought to move past his comments in Athens in 2016, while Trump was a candidate. He said at the time: “Tell me who of you would believe a few months ago that in the U.S. today, the front-runner on behalf of the Republicans for the nomination of the candidate President would be Mr. Trump?” he asked. “And of course, what this nomination marks, the ideas it represents, the appeal it reaches, and the threat to become even President — I hope we will not face this evil.”

Now standing alongside Trump, Tsipras said the two countries shared the “values of freedom and democracy” and their talks would help “enhance our strategic partnership.”

Before their joint press conference at the Rose Garden, Tsipras thanked President Trump for his hospitality stating: “Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for the invitation and the hospitality. I am sure that we’ll have a very fruitful discussion today. I think that this is as a very important moment for our positive cooperation, and I’m sure that we’ll do whatever it takes to enhance this cooperation. Greece is a terrific partner in a very sensitive region — but every time was a reliable partner for the United States…And we share common values. Don’t forget that when Greece was born, freedom – the values of freedom and democracy that we all share all together. So, I’m very happy to be here. It’s an honor for me.”

Associated Press writers Ken Thomas and Derek Gatopoulos in Athens contributed to this report.