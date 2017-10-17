Remarks by Trump, Tsipras Before Bilateral Meeting and Working Luncheon

Follow the remarks made by President Trump and Prime Minister Tsipras of Greece Before Bilateral Meeting (as provided by the White House)

Oval Office

12:07 P.M. EDT

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much, everybody. It’s an honor to have Prime Minister Tsipras of Greece with us.

As you know, Greece has gone through a lot over the last number of years, but they are doing a terrific job of coming back. And they will be back. We’re working with them on many different things. They’re upgrading their fleets of airplanes — the F-16 plane, which is a terrific plane. They’re doing big upgrades. And we’re doing trade with Greece, and we’re going to have some meetings right after this.

We’re having meetings with the staff. We’re having a luncheon with the staff also. And we’ll be talking about additional ways where Greece will help us and we will help Greece.

But we’ve had a long-time relationship with Greece. They have been great friends and loyal friends and allies. And we look forward to our discussion today. Thank you, Mr. Prime Minister.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: Thank you, Mr. President. Thank you for the invitation and the hospitality. I am sure that we’ll have a very fruitful discussion today.

I think that this is as a very important moment for our positive cooperation, and I’m sure that we’ll do whatever it takes to enhance this cooperation.

Greece is a terrific partner in a very sensitive region — but every time was a reliable partner for the United States.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: That’s true. That’s true.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: And we share common values. Don’t forget that when Greece was born, freedom — the values of freedom and democracy that we all share all together.

So I’m very happy to be here. It’s an honor for me.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s my honor. Thank you.

Q Mr. President, if Obamacare is dead, aren’t you trying to keep it alive in some ways?

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Obamacare is virtually dead. At best, you could say it’s in its final legs. The premiums are going through the roof. The deductibles are so high that people don’t get to use it. Obamacare is a disgrace to our nation, and we are solving the problem of Obamacare. Okay?

Thank you all very much. Thank you. Thank you.

END 12:09 P.M. EDT

Follow the remarks made by President Trump and Prime Minister Tsipras of Greece at Working Luncheon (as provided by the White House)

Cabinet Room

12:32 P.M. EDT

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Mr. Prime Minister, it’s great to have you in the United States. This is the Cabinet Room, a very well-known place. A lot of things happen here.

And we will continue our discussions with respect to Greece and the relationship that we have. It’s been an outstanding one, a long-term relationship. You’ve gone through a lot.

I commend you on what you’ve been able to do in a short period of time. I know your tourism is coming back very strongly. You had a record number of tourists, which we have to give you a lot of credit for that. But it’s a beautiful place. Many, many friends from Greece. And we are with you. We are with you.

And thank you. It’s an honor to have you.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: Thank you, Mr. President. It’s an honor for us to be here at the discussion with you. I am looking forward — this discussion and cooperation. I think that it’s a unique moment to enhance our strategic partnership and cooperation.

Greece is a pillar of stability in the region. It’s not only maybe the most beautiful country in the region, but also the most stable country in the region.

So we’re looking forward to enhance our cooperation because we have common views and common interests in the area.

I want to thank you very much for — first of all, for your hospitality. And I think that sometime you have (inaudible) to visit Greece. You are always welcome to visit Greece.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: Because I think that you have a lot of Greeks that love — the majority of the Greek people, all the Greek people like the U.S. and love your country. But you have a lot of Greeks here in the United States —

PRESIDENT TRUMP: It’s true.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: — that plays a crucial role in economy, in politics, and you have a lot of supporters here in the United States.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: I know that. That’s true. One-hundred percent. Great supporters.

PRIME MINISTER TSIPRAS: So, thank you very much.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Thank you very much. Thank you. Thank you, everybody. Thank you very much. Thank you.

END 12:35 P.M. EDT