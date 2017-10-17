AHEPA Honors Dr. Marinos Petratos at Annual Dinner Gala

NEW YORK – AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25 honored past President of the chapter Dr. Marinos Petratos at its annual dinner gala at the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park on October 16. Dr. George Liakeas, Chairman of the event organizing committee, President of the Hellenic Medical Society of New York, and Board member of The Order of AHEPA Delphi Chapter #25, gave the opening remarks at the event noting how fitting it was to honor Dr. Petratos for all he has done for …