Greek Spot Gyro City Opens its Doors in Brighton

BOSTON, MA – A new Greek spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition, called Gyro City, is located at 181 Chestnut Hill Ave. (between Embassy Road & Chiswick Road), in Brighton, Hoodline reports .

“Known for its Greek classics, this isn’t Gyro City’s first eatery in Boston — there’s another location over in Fenway.

The new Brighton location has a robust menu of appetizers (think spanakopita, tzatziki, hummus, lentil soup and dolmades) and sandwiches, including the chicken or pork gyro and pita sandwiches, which can be stuffed with a number of choices, from lamb to falafel.”

