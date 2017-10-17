Greek PM Tsipras to Meet US President Trump at 12.00

WASHINGTON – Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet with US President Donald Trump at the White House, on Tuesday, at 12.00.

They will have a private meeting followed by a working lunch. At 13:30 there will be joint statements by the prime minister and the US President to the media.

Among the issues to be discussed are:

– economy with emphasis on Greece’s efforts to exit the crisis and gain access to markets

– security as Greece is playing a critical role in the wider region

– regional developments

– energy

The prime minister’s agenda also includes a meeting with US senators at 15.30 and a meeting with businessmen at 19.30 on Wednesday.