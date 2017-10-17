Where are the Investors to Rebuild Greece’s Wracked Economy?

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ triumphant claims he’s brought Greece to recovery is missing only the recover and much-needed foreign investors to make it work it seems.

While there has been some momentum toward growth – built on the back of not paying bills – high social costs and unremitting high unemployment are cutting into his claims, along with that much sought after foreign direct investment, the Bloomberg news agency said in a report on the dilemma.

With the jobless rate at 21 percent, even cutting it to 20 percent means the country will need investments to grow at average rate of 8 percent for the next few years, National Bank of Greece economist Nicholas Magginas told the agency.

“You can’t have sustained growth without investment,” said Magginas. “So far the employment pickup has been in labor-intensive, low-skilled sectors like tourism, which don’t improve productivity. But that was the easy part and now it needs to be more capital-intensive.”

Tsipras said investors will become more confident and come back even though they got burned with 74 percent losses six years ago by a previous government in a failed bid to reduce the country’s debt he said is unsustainable because Greece can’t pay back the 326 billion euros ($384.04 billion) it owes in three international bailouts.

But Gross fixed capital formation was stagnant in 2016, and grew just 2.7 percent in the first half of this year, Bloomberg said, further undercutting his incessant claims he’s the country’s savior without mentioning he imposed austerity he decried former governments for doing before him.

With elements in his Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition furiously fighting foreign investment plans on philosophical grounds they just don’t want foreign business, he’s also struggling with the perception his government is business-unfriendly.

“Investment is the growth component most susceptible to uncertainty,” said Magginas. “There’s a lot of deferred investments from 2015 and 2016 in the pipeline that can give a rebound. The hard part is sustaining it.”