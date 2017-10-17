Elephants, Hippopotami in the Peloponnese? You’d Better Believe it!

The foundation of the first Paleontological Museum and Natural History Park of the Peloponnese were laid in August this year at the Isioma Karyon area near Megalopolis, north of Kalamata.

Dr. George Theodorou, professor of paleontology and stratigraphy at the University of Athens and director of its Paleontology and Geology Museum, is an experienced excavator and researcher who has worked in the field for decades. Below are excerpts from an interview he granted in Greek to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA) on a little-known facet of Greece’s heritage, its rich paleontological past.

How did it all begin?

The University of Athens has been excavating in Megalopolis since 1902, when professor Theodore Skoufos located amazing material. Excavations were also held in the ‘60s by professor I. Melentis, who dug at the Isioma Karyon area, near by. I began excavations in 2009, continuing from 2011 to 2013, and we are still trying to go back.

The local association of Isioma residents “Agios Dimitrios” invited me to to support their efforts to build a museum as a scientific advisor. The residents had already donated the land for it.

The museum foundations were laid on August 26, 2017, and construction has begun on the building. The prefecture has decided that the University of Athens will undertake the interior arrangement of the museum, and I assume I will be responsible for it.

What will the exhibits be like, and how far will they go?

We will try to reconstruct the sense of the natural environment from ages ago to the present time, including, of course, excavation results and paleontological findings. Chronologically, it will cover a range from 300 million years ago to the present time, which is usual in paleontological and geological museums.

A visitor will be able to see in a single space anything that relates to the movement of continents, Pangaea – the huge continent of the past –, the ocean that became the Mediterranean Sea and is shrinking as the African continent is moving closer to Europe – until it is completely obliterated in millions of years from now – and the development of the Aegean land mass, which today includes the Aegean Sea, the Peloponnese, mainland Greece, and other parts.

What is known about the paleontological fauna and flora of the area?

The fauna of Proboscidea, animals with a proboscis, is especially impressive in Megalopolis, where the giant forest elephants lived (Palaeoloxodon antiquus). They were 4,5–5 meters tall. We also have hippopotami, deer, boards, hyaenas, some cattle, while we recently confirmed the presence of rhinoceros. Chronologically, we go back to 300,000–500,000 years ago. Naturally, we have a lot of work ahead of us to improve our knowledge.

Greece has other areas of paleontological interest as well, like Pikermimeast of Athens, known as “The Acropolis of Paleontology”; the island of Tilos northwest of Rhodes, known for its dwarf elephant fossils; and Kerassia in Evia, where the fossils of a new type of rhinoceros were found (Αcerorhinus neleus). Tell us a bit about their uniqueness.

Close your eyes and envision travelling in an African savanna today. Whatever animals you can imagine, along with other extinct species, you would find in Pikermi during the Miocene era. It’s an impressive habitat, especially rich, which has been designated as an area of unique natural beauty, known globally for approximately two hundred years.

Today it houses the Exhibition of Paleontogical Treasures of Pikermi, and its municipality, which has embraced the issue, is trying to create a paleontological park over an area of about 15 hectares, including a museum.

Kerassia’s material is also impressive. We have enough material to excavate seven different points at the same time, 3 to 4 months out of a year, for several years. Efforts right now are focusing on creating a geopark and building a supporting file bringing together paleontologists, botanists, zoologists, topographers, historians and other specialists, to eventually apply to include the area in UNESCO’s Global Geopark network.

Tilos has a cave which contains the richest material form the last European elephants. The University of Athens worked with the National Polytechnic University and the Medical School of the University of Patras, and with EU structural funds created a 3D reconstruction.

Our primary goal was to take this to Tilos itself, which we will do in 2018.

What other areas in Greece are of paleontological interest?

The city of Rethymno (Crete) worked with the Goulandris Museum of Natural History to build a museum in 2008 that houses only local material, mostly elephants and deer. The coastal area from Rethymno going west to Gerani, which includes more than 10 caves, holds the richest collection of paleontological material with native species in the Mediterranean Basin. It is a unique area that must be protected by law, otherwise it will be destroyed.

We also have tried to become better acquainted with areas of the Agii Anargyri municipality in Attica, where an impressive fossil was found during WWII near the Queen’s Tower in Antonis Tritsis Park. This fossil belongs to a primate, pre-human, in other words, who lived before the corresponding African examples, such as Australopethicus.

So far, you have created more than 10 paleontological exhibitions. Is there a common concern for all of them?

The exhibitions voice the concerns that 4 or 5 paleontologists cannot express – that’s all the paleontologists we have at Greek universities. This study area must be protected by law and more positions created in Greek universities. Mostly, though, the state should allocate available resources at a consistent ratio, by law. If we spend, for example, 100 euros today for archaeological excavations, museums and sites, in the future we should spend 85 euros of that amount for archaeology and 15 euros for paleontological research, excavations and museums. We own a wealth of paleontological evidence, of scientific, educational and tourist interest. We can and we must develop it by showcasing it.

(Interview by Eleni Markou)