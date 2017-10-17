Chicago’s Greek Community Attends 2nd Annual Wings to Cure Gala

CHICAGO, IL – Over 600 members of Chicago’s Greek Community attended the 2nd Annual Wings to Cure Gala in support of the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation on Saturday, October 14 at the Hilton Chicago. Among those present at the black tie event were Illinois Governor Bruce Rainer and his wife Diana, and His Eminence Metropolitan Nikitas of Dardanellia.

The Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation (HCRF) launched in November 2015. Within a year, HCRF held its inaugural gala. In March 2017, HRCF handed a check to the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University for $543,059. There is a palpable sense of excitement and momentum behind the prospect of supporting such a world-class institution.

Often referred to as the “father of medicine” for his lasting contributions to the field, Hippocrates was revered as the ideal physician and admired as a teacher. Born on the island of Kos, his historical reputation as an educator and his healing abilities have been a source of pride for the Greek community worldwide. The Hippocratic Oath is considered a rite of passage for doctors to this day, setting the highest ethical standards for compassionate care, respect for patient privacy, and sharing scientific knowledge for the benefit of future generations. Hippocrates’ approach to scientific discovery and empathetic care has inspired the establishment of the HCRF.

Nearly half of all men and one-third of women in the United States will develop cancer during their lifetime. The mission of the HCRF is to discover, develop and implement effective new treatments for patients with cancer by advancing groundbreaking research. The goal– to eliminate cancer and save lives– is ambitious but achievable.

“They say it takes a village to unite in growth and aspirations. Tonight, I witness, first hand, and stand side by side with all of you, men, women, physicians, scientists, and children who have gathered together building hope and a bright future for those affected by this deadly disease. I am optimistic that one day, in the near future, no parent, husband, wife, or mother will shed a tear over losing a child to this horrific and devastating disease,” said Eleni Bousis, Chair of the HCRF.

The HCRF will provide the philanthropic support to fund interdisciplinary research teams at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, empowering their world-class investigators to join forces and address the most urgent questions in the fields of cancer biology and oncology in daring and innovative ways. By investing in research, with an emphasis on translational cancer research, the HCRF will accelerate and heighten the impact of scientific discoveries. Translational cancer research, sometimes described as a “bench-to-bedside” approach, applies the knowledge gained from basic science research in the laboratory to develop new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

“Cancer can be defeated if physicians, researchers, and philanthropists work as a team,” said Leonidas Platanias, MD, PhD, Director of the Lurie Cancer Center.

The Lurie Cancer Center, one of only 49 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation, is recognized internationally as a leader in innovative research, state-of-the-art cancer care, training and education for the next generation of clinicians and scientists, and community outreach.