ND Leader Mitsotakis Goes to Brussels to Make His Case

ATHENS – Relentless in chasing the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition’s claims it’s bringing Greece to recovery – ironically by imposing the same austerity measures they vowed to impose – major opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis will go to Brussels to present to the European Commission his plan for Greece’s comeback.

With Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras saying the country is already in recovery – while simultaneously saying it can’t pay its debts – Mitsotakis said he has a more realistic plan for reforms that include bringing in foreign investors.

Tsipras said he wants to do that as well although elements in his party are trying to undermine him by blocking major developments, including the $8 billion plan to turn the old Hellenikon International Airport into a high-end commercial area instead of becoming Europe’s largest urban park as it was supposed to be.

His jaunt to Brussels comes after Eurozone chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem of The Netherlands stuck his nose in Greek politics and said SYRIZA and its junior partner, the pro-austerity, marginal, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) should be allowed to stay through their term’s end until the 2019 elections.

Mitsotakis will be traveling to Brussels for a summit of the center-right European People’s Party (EPP) on Oct. 19 where he is scheduled to meet European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and present him with his party’s plan to end Greece’s already 7 ½-year long economic crisis that has seen the country rely on international creditors for 326 billion euros ($384.08 billion) in three bailouts that came with brutal pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings.

On Oct. 18, Mitsotakis is scheduled to attend a dinner of EPP officials hosted by the European Union’s Greek Commissioner for Migration Policy, Dimitris Avramopoulos, who is a member of New Democracy.