PM Tsipras in Address at AHEPA, AHI Dinner: US Visit a Chance for Strengthening Greek-US Geostrategic Cooperation

WASHINGTON – Greece has come a long way, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on Monday during a dinner hosted by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) and the American Hellenic Institute (AHI) in his honor. He outlined the country’s medium-term and long-term targets, adding that this was the perfect chance for strengthening Greek-US geostrategic cooperation.

Several times during his official visit, the prime minister noted that this improvement was crucial at a time when Greece is recovering dynamically and seeking to exploit the dynamism of the Greek diaspora in this direction.

The Greek prime minister conveyed the message that Greece needs US investments, not only because it is important for the country’s recovery but also for its efforts to create a new era for the country with permanent growth. “We are very close to the end of the programme and it is necessary for us to achieve high growth rates and have the necessary financial space to heal the wounds of the crisis at the end of 2018,” Tsipras stressed.

This was essential, he added, in order for Greece make the necessary adjustments and reduce taxation in order to create a more attractive environment for investments. This was the reason why Greece must achieve high growth rates, Tsipras noted. This meant more investments, which would in turn create more jobs and lower unemployment – a top priority for the government.