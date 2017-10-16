Greek PM Tsipras to Discuss Greece in a New Era at Brookings Institution in DC

WASHINGTON – On Wednesday, October 18, Foreign Policy at Brookings and Brookings’s Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy will host Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras of Greece for an Alan and Jane Batkin International Leaders Forum. Since becoming prime minister in January 2015, Prime Minister Tsipras has overseen Greece’s efforts toward economic recovery, relations within the European Union, and security policy in a turbulent region.

Prime Minister Tsipras will deliver a keynote address at the Brookings Institution titled “Greece in a new era: Pillar of stability and economic hub in the crossroads of three continents.” Following the keynote address, Brookings scholars David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy, and Amanda Sloat, Robert Bosch senior fellow with the Center on the United States and Europe, will join the prime minister on stage for a conversation on these themes. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.