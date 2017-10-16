Petros Tatanis: a Greek-American Patriot

Petros P. Tatanis, the founding publisher of Ethnikos Kyrix-National Herald (this newspaper’s Greek language sister publication), sent an interesting telegram to President Warren Harding on October 7, 1922, regarding the plight of the Christian population in Eastern Thrace.

During that time, the Mudania Conference was taking place in early October between Allied Generals and Kemalists to establish armistice terms between the Greek and Turkish armies. The Mudania convention eventually paved the way for the Lausanne Peace Conference held in late November …