Manolis Mitsias, Dimitris Mpasis Concert Dazzles in Queens (Vid)

FLUSHING, NY – Two of the most beloved voices in Greek music, Manolis Mitsias and Dimitris Mpasis, shared the stage for an extraordinary evening of song which included a tribute to the renowned Cypriot composer, the late Marios Tokas, along with the Pancyprian Choir of New York under the direction of Phytos Stratis on Sunday, October 15.

Aphrodite Daniel, Yiannis Sinanis on bouzouki, the Synphonia Band including Panagiotis Andreou on bass, Kostas Tsoukalas on guitar, and Achilleas Wastor, musical director on piano, …