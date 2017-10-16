Chiarkas Posed as Lawyer, Swindled New Yorkers

NEW YORK – James Chiarkas, age 63, has been posing as a lawyer for 30 years, using fake names and his unctuous charm to swindle people in New York out of thousands of dollars, according to court documents, as reported in the New York Post.

“He’s the lawyer version of ‘Catch Me If You Can’,” the Post reported.

Chiarkas’ most recent scam involved Sabrina Fierman, his ex-girlfriend, and her mother Barbara Roche. The Manhattan Criminal Court complaint noted that Chiarkas collected thousands for supposedly representing them in a legal issue. Fierman and Roche run New York’s Little Elves, an upscale cleaning service and were in court over the sale of an apartment. They paid lawyer fees to Chiarkas in the amount of $25,500 during July and August 2016, as noted in the legal documents and as reported in the Post. The con man’s fake law degree was exposed shortly thereafter and police sources told the Post that he was arrested in his Manhattan home after two months.

At Chiarkas’ arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court in June, Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Diego Diaz said, as reported in the Post, “This defendant has a 30-year history of engaging in frauds where he pretends to be an attorney,” noting that there are additional victims, many of them neighbors.

Chiarkas’ lawyer, David Touger, said of his client, “He vociferously denies all charges in the case.”

Charkas did not post the $25,000 bail that was set at the time and is still behind bars on Rikers Island.

Over the years, Chiarkas used pseudonyms including James Kaplan, and according to prosecutors even “once impersonated a real upstate lawyer,” as noted in the Post.

He also allegedly filed motions in Brooklyn Housing Court for a neighbor, according to court documents mentioned in the Post report.

Chiarkas has also been arrested repeatedly law-enforcement sources told the Post.

“In 1991, he was sentenced to two to four years in jail for unlicensed practice and second-degree forgery. He was also convicted 1986, 1994, 1997 and 1998, law-enforcement sources said,” as noted in the Post.

It soon became easier to prove Chiarkas was a fake lawyer by simply doing a Google search. He then claimed he was an “international lawyer,” procecutors said at the arraignment, as the Post reported.

The damage Chiarkas has done goes well beyond simply swindling money from unsuspecting “clients” over the years. “His recent cases must now reviewed because his status as a lawyer holds no weight,” a court official told the Post.

“Whatever cases he was involved in would most probably have to be reviewed, and the contracts could potentially be invalidated,” said Lucian Chalfen, a spokesman for the city’s Office of Court Administration, as quoted in the Post.

Touger could not be reached for comment by press time. Fierman and Roche also could not be reached for comment on Chiarkas.