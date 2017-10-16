Justice Μinister Βriefs Αrchbishop of Greece about Gender Change Law

ATHENS – Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis met with Archbishop Hieronymos of Athens and All Greece on Monday morning to discuss the new gender law in Greece.

According to the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, the initiative for the discussion came from the minister himself in order to brief the church on the law, which makes it easier for Greek citizens to register a change in gender.

Kontonis briefed the archbishop on all international conventions Greece is a signatory to that concern the issue, including 16 rulings by the Greek justice system. The minister also informed him about the strict requirements included in the new law before a gender change may be registered.