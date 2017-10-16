Greece: More than a Third of Population at Risk of Poverty or Social Exclusion

By ANA October 16, 2017

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, homeless persons wait to use the washing machines of Ithaca laundry van in central Athens. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

In 2016, more than a third of the population was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in Bulgaria (40.4%), Romania (38.8%) and Greece (35.6%), according to Eurostat.

The at-risk-of-poverty or social exclusion rate has grown from 2008 in ten Member States, with the highest increases being recorded in Greece (from 28.1% in 2008 to 35.6% in 2016, or +7.5 percentage points).

Persons at-risk-of-poverty are those living in a household with an equivalised disposable income below the risk-of-poverty threshold, which is set at 60% of the national median equivalised disposable income (after social transfers).

A 17.2% of the EU population in 2016 were at risk of poverty after social transfers, meaning that their disposable income was below their national at-risk-of-poverty threshold.

In the EU in 2016, 7.5% of the population were severely materially deprived, meaning that they had living conditions constrained by a lack of resources such as not being able to afford to pay their bills, keep their home adequately warm, or take a one week holiday away from home. This proportion of persons severely materially deprived in the EU has decreased compared with both 2015 (8.1%) and 2008 (8.5%).