A Classic Greek Dessert, Rizogalo (Rice Pudding)

Rice is a staple in many cuisines around the world. Most associated with Asian cooking, rice is enjoyed in its many variations in almost every culture. Greece began its love affair with rice in ancient times when rice was imported from Egypt and possibly western Asia. Alexander the Great’s returning troops helped spread the popularity of rice in Greece and then to the rest of Europe. The root of the word rice in all European languages is from the Greek …
- Community
- Greece
- Sports
- Cyprus
- FOOD & TRAVEL
- Classifieds
- Opinions
- Special Issues
- Archive