Greek Police Checking Phone Records of Slain Lawyer

ATHENS – Sifting for clues, Greek police were said to be checking the phone records of a defense attorney shot dead in his office after he let in two men believed to be clients.

Michalis Zafeiropoulos was probably threatened in connection with a case, authorities said, according to Kathimerini and hope his phone records might lead to some evidence of who the men were and their role in his practice.

During the suspects’ conversation with Zafeiropoulos, they referred to a case he had undertaken, the Energa-Hellas Power embezzlement affair, that has been linked to an attempted contract killing of another lawyer, Giorgos Antonopoulos, sources told the paper.

Zafeiropoulos, 52, was the son of former New Democracy MP Nontas Zafeiropoulos, and specialized in cases of financial crime.

According to an associate of Zafeiropoulos who worked in the office next door, the victim opened the main entrance of the building to two individuals who walked up the stairs to the second floor.

He then suddenly heard a gunshot and when he ran to see what had happened, he found the victim bend over his office and the killers gone.