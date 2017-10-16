Protesting Transgender Law, Greek Clerics Ring Church Bells

ATHENS — Failing to block passage of a bill allowing people as young as 15 to declare what gender they identify as, clerics took to to their church bells in a western diocese to protest what they called an “anti-Christian and anti-Greek law” they despise.

They said it was “in mourning,” and said starting Oct. 15 that the bells in their churches will ring every day at noon for three minutes and called for the law’s repeal.

The clerics are under the guidance of Metropolitan Amvrosios of Kalavryta, a fiery conservative Orthodox Bishop.

“It is an outrageous inspiration for someone to change his gender in a few minutes, with a simple declaration, so contrary to what God has gifted people with … whoever has ‘gender dysphoria’ is mentally ill,” said a statement adopted by the Kalavryta diocese’s clerics.

They said homosexuality was a “deadly sin” and complained about “every kind of bestial deviation,” and worried the law will open the door to letting same sex couples adopt children next. “We not hate the sinner, but the sin,” the statement added, the Associated Press reported.

They said they would also raise protest banners in the city of Aigion, the largest in the diocese, hoping to convince the government to overturn the law that got 171 votes in the 300-member Parliament.

The law allows Greeks 15 and older to change the gender listed on their identity cards and other official documents following a simplified procedure in court. Until now, they had to prove they had undergone sex-change surgery and psychiatric assessment.

Earlier, Archbishop Ieronymos, head of the Greek Orthodox Church, chastised Greece’s coalition government for the bill that would let people identify themselves by whatever gender they want, no matter what sex they were born.

Ieronymos showed his displeasure at a religious ceremony opening the fall session of Parliament amid tension over Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras who was said to have been barred from visiting Mt. Athos because he is an atheist who refused to take a religious oath when sworn in after winning elections in 2015.

“All these are just games. The Church has its own views,” the Archbishop said.