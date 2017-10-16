Tsipras, Economy Minister Say Investors Lining Up to Bet on Greece

CHICAGO – Greek Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou, accompanying Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras on a US swing, said there is “huge interest” by investors in jumping into the country despite its economic crisis and debt unsustainability.

Tsipras also told members of the Greek-American business community here that Greece is rebounding from a more than 7 ½-year long economic crisis under his leadership, which saw him renege on anti-austerity promises on the order of international lenders.

In a meeting with business executives here, Tsipras said “the Greek comeback is upon us” and that he wants to convince foreign investors to take a chance without mentioning an avalanche of taxes he imposed or the country’s 29 percent corporate tax rate

In a tweet, he said that “Greeks abroad are our strongest link with the US and the most important Ambassador of our country,” without reaching out to them.

Papadimitriou, who had been a top office at Bard College in New York made his comments to the SYRIZA-affiliated newspaper Avgi, which gives unflinching support to the government despite Tsipras’ reneging on anti-austerity promises.

Papadimitriou said investors – he didn’t mention any – believe Greece is in a “growth orbit,” even though Tsipras is simultaneously seeking debt relief from 326 billion euros ($384.9 billion) in three international bailouts he said can’t be repaid while he also said he’s taking the country toward a recovery.

Nor did either mention elements in SYRIZA are frantically trying to block major investments, including the $8 billion development of the former Hellenikon International Airport on Athens’ coast.

He also cited, according to the leftist daily newspaper, the government’s interest in securing World Bank financing to create 300,000 guaranteed jobs over the next two years without explaining how that would happen or why it wasn’t sought before now with SYRIZA in office more than 2 ½ years. He wouldn’t say if the jobs were in the private sector or the public sector the country’s creditors wanted cut and which is a vote haven for governments who hire people.

Tsipras and Papadimitriou were in Chicago on Oct. 15, two days before the Premier is due to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House.