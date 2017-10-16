Tsipras to Meet Trump, Lagarde; PM Must Make Most of his US Contacts, Mitsotakis Says

CHICAGO, IL – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is expected to meet with IMF chief Christine Lagarde in Washington on Monday. On Tuesday, he will meet with US President Donald Trump.

At 08.30 on Monday (16.30 Athens time), he will address the Chicago Council on Global Affairs. At 10.00( 18.00 Athens time), he will visit 1871, a centre for technology and entrepreneurship based in Chicago, where he will be given a tour by CEO Howard Tullman. At 11.00 (19.00 Athens time), he will meet with Rahm Emmanuel, Mayor of Chicago.

He is expected to arrive at Washington at 16.40 (23.40 Athens time) and meet with Lagarde, at 20.00 (03.00 Athens time).

During the weekend, the Greek prime minister had a series of meetings with Greek-American and American businessmen, investors and senior officials.

Mitsotakis: Tsipras must make the most of his contacts in the US

Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday stressed the need for Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to make the most of his contacts with the US leadership in the United States.

In a statement, Mitsotakis stressed that the prime minister’s visit to the United States is taking place at a particularly favorable moment for Greece, because despite the very serious problems the country faces as a result of irresponsible governmental choices, it remains an area of stability in the southeastern Mediterranean, which is experiencing great instability at this time.

According to Mitsotakis, this coincidence coupled with major problems in US-Turkey relations upgrade Greece’s negotiating position.

He explained that Tsipras has a unique chance to ensure long-term agreement on the Souda base and strengthen defence cooperation that will recognise Greece’s regional role and develop a strategic roadmap aiming at the attraction of specific investments that will help the Greek economy recover.

Moreover, he said that Tsipras must persuade the US leadership to commit on important foreign policy issues for Greece, such as relations with Turkey, the Cyprus problem, the FYROM name and migration flows.