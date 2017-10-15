Pavlopoulos: Unfortunately, Albania is Undermining its Accession Course

CORFU – President of Republic Prokopios Pavlopoulos sent a message to Albania from the island of Corfu where he attends the events commemorating the first governor of modern Greece Ioannis Kapodistrias.

“Ioannis Kapodistrias is the model of a major leader not only for Greece but for whole Europe. A model that among others had two characteristics. The vision and the total respect to the international law. This inspires us Greeks but it should also inspire those who have ambitions to join the European Union. And I say this mostly for our neighbourhood Albania. A friend with which we always have good relations and supported its accession course. However, the attitudes of international opportunism as those we observe developing recently between Tirana and Pristina, unfortunately it undermines its accession course. This is its responsibility. We will not remain idle before these attitudes. We owe it to Greece and to Europe”, said Pavlopoulos.