Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: Pillar of stability with upgraded role
ELEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: The end of the social insurance.
KATHIMERINI: Huge difference between Greece and Cyprus in taxes and contributions.
NEA SELIDA: The five keys of the appointment in the White House.
REAL NEWS: Big brother over the state debtors.
RIZOSPASTIS: Dangerous and antipopular the targets of the visit to USA.
PRIN: Tsipras top gun of Trump and the capital.
TO PARON: USA wants Kastelli.
TO VIMA: Terror over the city.