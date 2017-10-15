Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Sunday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

AVGHI: Pillar of stability with upgraded role

ELEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: The end of the social insurance.

KATHIMERINI: Huge difference between Greece and Cyprus in taxes and contributions.

NEA SELIDA: The five keys of the appointment in the White House.

REAL NEWS: Big brother over the state debtors.

RIZOSPASTIS: Dangerous and antipopular the targets of the visit to USA.

PRIN: Tsipras top gun of Trump and the capital.

TO PARON: USA wants Kastelli.

TO VIMA: Terror over the city.