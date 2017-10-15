PM Tsipras Holds Meetings with Officials and Entrepreneurs in Chicago

CHICAGO – Meetings with US officials, Greek-American entrepreneurs and Greek-American organisations are included in Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ programme on Sunday.

On Saturday, Tsipras attended a working dinner in Chicago with businessmen and investors where interest in the prospect of investments in Greece was recorded.

The Greek government’s delegation, Economy Minister Dimitris Papadimitriou, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, Digital Policy Minister Nikos Pappas and Deputy Foreign Minister Terens Quick also attended the dinner.

“Greece does not only leave behind the crisis but also the model that led it to that” underlined Tsipras, according to government sources.

Twelve businessmen-representatives of major Chicago companies activating in the sectors of energy, innovation, computing, high technology, aircarriers, real estate, funds and start-up participated in the meeting.

The climate that prevailed could reflect the phrase “the Greek comeback” used by a large number of the participants and prime minister himself after the end of the meeting, according to ANA.