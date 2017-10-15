Katerina Stefanidi Crowned European Athlete of 2017

VILNIUS – Pole vaulter Katerina Stefanidi was named European athlete for 2017 at the Golden Tracks award ceremony that was held in Vilnius.

The Olympic champion in Rio, world and European champion became the first Greek woman athlete that achieves such a high distinction.

“I am very happy to be the first Greek woman to win this award. I believe it is very important for the Greek sports. I have been watching these particular awards for many years and I can definitely say that it never crossed my mind that one day I would be invited let alone to be awarded as the best European athlete” said Stefanidi.

Stefanidi aged 27, was presented with the trophy by President Hansen. She finished ahead of the shortlisted world high jump champion Mariya Lasitskene from Russia, world heptathlon champion Nafissatou Thiam from Belgium and world hammer champion Anita Wlodarczyk from Poland.