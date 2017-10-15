Greek Member of European Parliament Questions Turkey’s Goal on Cyprus

Manolis Kefaloyiannis, a Member of the European Parliament from Greece’s New Democracy party, wants the European Commission to answer his question about whether Turkey intends to annex its self-declared Republic on the northern third of Cyprus it unlawfully invaded in 1974.

Kefaloyiannis referred to recent comments by Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag that the annexation of the Turkish-occupied northern part of Cyprus was coming after unity talks collapsed over Turkey’s demand to keep an army on the island.

Cyprus – apart from the occupied territory – belongs to the European Union that Turkey wants to join and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades rejected the demand, saying it would have allowed an occupying force in a EU country.

“Cyprus remains the only member state of the European Union whose northern part has been under military occupation for 43 years now,” said Kefaloyiannis, adding that after the collapse of recent talks to find a solution to the Cyprus problem Turkey has increased its provocations, Kathimerini said.

Kefaloyiannis, who is the leader of New Democracy MEPs in European Parliament, asked what moves does the Commission intend to take to address the threats posed by Turkey to the sovereign rights of an EU member state. The EU, however, has stayed out of the Cyprus problem.