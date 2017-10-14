FT: Ten Piraeus executives resign following discounted loan sale

NEW YORK – Ten senior executives of the largest Greek lender Piraeus Bank have resigned following alleged indiscretions in the very discounted rate sale of a €1.2 billion (Euros) loan package to Libra Group, a family-owned conglomerate company based in New York, Financial Times correspondent Kerin Hope wrote from Athens, Greece.

The loan package acquired included a €80 million (Euros) renewable energy, €30 million (Euros) of personal/individual loans held by the 10 Piraeus executives. amongst other and €1.1 billion (Euros) non-performing Greek shipping loans, some of them which belonged to Marfin -a struggling Piraeus financial subsidiary- were later sold at a 50 percent discount to the original borrowers, sources said to FT. As FT indicate, Libra paid a mere €300 million (Euros) for the loan package in 2014, but after borrowing €200 million (Euros) from Piraeus Bank in order to finance the transaction, according to three people who had information and knowledge of the precise deal. For the record, the 10 executives resigned separately, between July and September 2017.

According to the FT, few selected loans were allegedly transferred to offshore companies in Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands by Piraeus Bank in direct violation of the imposed capital controls still in existence since mid-2015, during a bank run prompted by fears that Greece was about to crash out of the Euro and the Eurozone.

An Athens anti-corruption prosecutor is examining an auditors’ report on the deal carried out by the Greek central bank.

Piraeus bank made no official announcement of the resignations, and the 10 executives denied being involved in any wrongdoing and received a normal compensation package from the bank upon leaving, according to inside sources stated the FT.