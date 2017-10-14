NYT: Trump Should Consider Removing US Nuclear Weapons from Turkey

NEW YORK – Given the escalating Anti-American hostility demonstrated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as the growing concern for the safety of America’s nuclear weapons stationed in Turkey, the New York Times indicated in its editorial on October 14, that “the Trump administration should give serious consideration to removing the United States nuclear weapons in Turkey.”

The NYT stated “Turkey has been a vital ally of the United States since World War II. It fields NATO’s second-largest army, …