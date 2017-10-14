Economy Minister Papadimitriou Meets with US Secretary of Commerce Ross

WASHINGTON – Economy Minister Dimitri Papadimitriou met on Friday with US Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross in Washington.

The meeting focused on the course of the Greek economy and particularly on the exports and the attraction of investments.

Ross offered to contribute in order the initiatives in the particular sectors to intensify.

Moreover, both sides said that the Greek economy has entered a growth course.

Finally, Papadimitriou invited Ross to 2018 International Trade Fair of Thessaloniki with US the honoured country.