Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:

AVGHI: Review, debt, ‘clear exit’.

DIMOKRATIA: Treason award to George (Papandreou, former prime minister)

DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Dancing with USA

EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: What Trump wants from Tsipras

ELEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: The faces of the assassins

ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: New type of loans settlement.

ETHNOS: Informants under protection.

KATHIMERINI: Impasse with objective values in real estate.

NAFTEMPORIKI: Vehicle to enter QE

TA NEA: The leaders belong to the past (article by former prime minister Costas Simitis)

RIZOSPASTIS: Answer to the employers’ henchmen from Greek and foreign workers.