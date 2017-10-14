Athens Newspaper Headlines

ATHENS – The Saturday edition of Athens’ dailies at a glance:
AVGHI: Review, debt, ‘clear exit’.
DIMOKRATIA: Treason award to George (Papandreou, former prime minister)
DROMOS TIS ARISTERAS: Dancing with USA
EFIMERIDA TON SYNTAKTON: What Trump wants from Tsipras
ELEFTHERIA TOU TYPOU: The faces of the assassins
ELEFTHEROS TYPOS: New type of loans settlement.
ETHNOS: Informants under protection.
KATHIMERINI: Impasse with objective values in real estate.
NAFTEMPORIKI: Vehicle to enter QE
TA NEA: The leaders belong to the past (article by former prime minister Costas Simitis)
RIZOSPASTIS: Answer to the employers’ henchmen from Greek and foreign workers.