Fr. Panagos’ Strange and Sudden Resignation from St. Sophia in New London

NEW LONDON, CT –The Greek-Orthodox parish of St. Sophia in New London, CT is unhinged because of the sudden resignation of its presiding priest Fr. Dean Panagos, who has pastored there since 2005. The parish is under the Boston Metropolis’ jurisdiction.

On September 13, Fr. Panagos sent an email to his parishioners informing them that he is was departing:

“Dear Parishioners, after deep prayer, discussion with my family and in consultation and with the blessings of His Eminence Metropolitan Methodios …