Produced in Greece Swing Away Premieres in New York

NEW YORK – Swing Away, a film shot, edited, and post-produced in Greece, premiered in New York on Thursday, Oct. 12 at the SVA Theater in Chelsea. Produced by George Elias Stephanopoulos who also wrote the story, Swing Away stars Shannon Elizabeth, Manos Gavras, and John O’Hurley- best known for his role as Mr. Peterman, Elaine’s boss on Seinfeld.

Following a meltdown that leads to a suspension, professional golfer Zoe Papadopoulos, played by Shannon Elizabeth, travels to her grandparents’ village in …