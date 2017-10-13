Maria Μenounos Says, “Let’s Get Physical” (Video)

NEW YORK – Greek-American Maria Menounos, after undergoing surgery to remove a brain tumor last summer, is taking every opportunity to show how she has changed her lifestyle. She pointed out that she would be setting new priorities, even as her mother, Litsa, is battling cancer.

In a new post on her social media, just before a photo shoot for a women’s magazine on health, fitness, and wellness, Menounos posted “Let’s get physical!” with video of her exercising to the famous Olivia Newton-John song.