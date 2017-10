“Gotta lose some weight,” Yiannis told the group of friends at Dixon’s. George, his biggest adversary, said, “We’ve heard that one before – often!”

An irritated Yiannis was about to answer when Dimos asked, “Really, Yiannis, how many diets have you been on since…” George piped in, “Since the year he arrived in this country.” Ignoring him, Yiannis responded, “Well, I’ve been on and off diets a lot, I know. But, gaining weight isn’t always my fault.” John asked, “Whose fault …