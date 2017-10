Because my favorite president is Ronald Reagan, because I defended George W. Bush against all of the hateful, contemptuous bile hurled against him for eight years, and because I strongly support Donald Trump, people assume that I am a Republican. “Oh, absolutely not,” I say. “If I were to give the Democrats the grade of ‘D’ and the Republicans the grade of ‘C Minus’ why would I link myself with a ‘C Minus’ political party?”

As a general defender of presidents, …