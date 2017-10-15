Nia Vardalos Shines in Tiny Beautiful Things

Nia Vardalos has found her dramatic voice. In Tiny Beautiful Things, a primarily one-woman show that just opened at The Public Newman Theater in Manhattan. Her character, Sugar, an online advice columnist, projects compassion and warmth as she reveals her own suffering while counseling troubled souls. The main message Vardalos delivers while moving about a crayon-pastel set – color her world non-threatening – is to forgive yourself. Sugar speaks from the painful experience of drug addiction and sexual abuse, among …