Our Everyday Greek We learn to Speak Greek at the Teacher-Parents Conference

By Dimitra Pontoporou October 14, 2017

DIALOGUE

Maria’s mother (MM) visits the school and asks the school’s secretary (Γραμματέα) information about the teachers she wants to meet. Who teaches Maria? Which classes does she attend? Is she responsible as a student? Has she got good notes?

Greek phrase            Pronunciation          Meaning

MM: Ποια δασκάλα   piA daSKAla Which teacher

έχει η Μαρία  Ehi EE maREEa does Maria have

στα Eλληνικά;            STA eliniKA?            in Greek class?

Γ: Την κυρία Δήμητρα. TEEN kiREEa DEEmitra. Mrs. Dimitra.

H κυρία Δήμητρα      EE kiREEa DEEmitra Mrs. Dimitra

διδάσκει και Ιστορία. diDAski …

