Our Everyday Greek We learn to Speak Greek at the Teacher-Parents Conference

DIALOGUE
Maria’s mother (MM) visits the school and asks the school’s secretary (Γραμματέα) information about the teachers she wants to meet. Who teaches Maria? Which classes does she attend? Is she responsible as a student? Has she got good notes?
Greek phrase Pronunciation Meaning
MM: Ποια δασκάλα piA daSKAla Which teacher
έχει η Μαρία Ehi EE maREEa does Maria have
στα Eλληνικά; STA eliniKA? in Greek class?
Γ: Την κυρία Δήμητρα. TEEN kiREEa DEEmitra. Mrs. Dimitra.
H κυρία Δήμητρα EE kiREEa DEEmitra Mrs. Dimitra
διδάσκει και Ιστορία. diDAski …