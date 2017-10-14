Letter to the Editor: TNH Indeed Ought to Write about Paidomazoma

To the Editor:

Regarding Peter Plumpis’ Letter to the Editor “TNH Should Write about

Civil War Paidomazoma” (Sept. 30), I agree with him.

I remember when I was young, my father, Kostas Godulias, who was from Siatista, would tell me that the andartes,when they were losing, to get even, took all the children from the villages of Northern Greece and sent them to Albania. My father fought against the communists. The paidomazoma is true. Please get information and write an article about this.

Thank you.

Efterpi Pipinos

Bronx, NY