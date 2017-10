October 13: On this day in 1971, Greek Olympic-winning weightlifter Pyrros Dimas was born in Himara, Albania to ethnically Greek parents. Dimas got involved with weightlifting when he was just seven and a half years of age. He was recruited to weightlift representing Albania and did so with distinction until he immigrated to Greece in 1991.

Dimas acquired Greek citizenship at age 21 the following year just in time for the 1992 Summer Olympic Games in Barcelona, where he won the …