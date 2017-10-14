Two Recipes with Classic Greek Flavors to Enjoy

The classic flavors of Greek cuisine often highlight the unique and flavorful products of the homeland. Lemon, garlic, and oregano can be combined with extra virgin olive oil to flavor a variety of foods from salads and vegetables to poultry and meats. The elements of a Greek salad, the famous horiatiki, tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, and feta cheese can be combined with grains or orzo pasta for a heartier salad, side dish or vegetarian main dish.

Different varieties of feta from distinct regions of Greece can range in flavor mild to very sharp and will therefore affect the taste of the final dish. It is always a good idea to try the feta before buying it to ensure you choose the feta that appeals to your taste buds the most. Also, be advised, feta adds a fair amount of salt so those watching their salt intake may omit any additional salt in recipes calling for feta. Since 2002, feta has been a protected designation of origin product in the European Union, soonly those cheeses produced in the traditional way in specific areas of Greece, using sheep’s milk or a mixture of sheep’s and up to 30% goat’s milk from the same area, can be called “feta” according to the EU legislation.

Greek Orzo Salad

2 cups cooked orzo

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup sliced cucumbers

1/2 cup pitted Kalamata olives, sliced

1 medium red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup feta, crumbled

3 tablespoons fresh mint, chopped

1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/4 teaspoon Greek sea salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Baby spinach leaves

In a large bowl, combine the orzo with the tomatoes, cucumbers, olives, onions, feta, and mint. In a separate bowl, whisk together the olive oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. Pour the dressing over the salad and stir to combine. Let stand 30 minutes for the flavors to blend. Serve over spinach leaves for a vegetarian entree, or top with grilled chicken. Any leftover orzo salad keeps well refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Zucchini and Feta Pizza

2 tablespoonsGreek extra virgin olive oil

1 large garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 small-medium zucchini

1 11-inch prepared pizza crust (or two 8-inch pizza crusts)

1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

2 tablespoons grated mizithra or other grated cheese of your choice

Heat oven to 375 degrees F. In a mixing bowl, whiskthe olive oil, garlic,oregano, and lemon zest and set aside. Using a vegetable peeler or a mandolin, slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin ribbons. Toss the zucchini ribbons in the olive oil mixture to coat the ribbons. Crumble the feta evenly over the prepared pizza crust. Add the zucchini ribbons, arranging them with light folds like waves over the pizza crust. Sprinkle the mizithra on top. Bake on oven rack, preheated pizza stone, or a baking sheet for 15 to 18 minutes until the cheese is slightly melted and crust is crispy and lightly golden brown.