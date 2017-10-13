Astoria Youth Visits Washington

NEW YORK – Members of the Greek Orthodox Youth (GOYA) of St. Demetrios of Astoria, experienced some very touching moments in Washington, DC during a recent visit. GOYA Director Yiannis Baroustold The National Herald that children and adolescents enjoyed unique moments while visitingmuseums and other various attractions in our nation’s capital.

The laying of the wreath at the Unknown Soldier Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery was very moving for all participants, because it was placed on the behalf of the whole community of St. Demetrios.

The GOYA members were particularly impressed intheir visit to the White House and other famous landmarks, including the Washington Monument, National WWII Memorial, the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

On October 7, they visited the memorials of Presidents Jefferson and Franklin Roosevelt and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The laying of the wreath and other events were streamed live on GOYA’s Facebook page.

Photo: First row (from left to right): Danae Koutsoumparis, Despina Anastasiou, Raquel Rotunz, Katerina Skilitis, Andrianna Frazis, Evangelia Kopanou, Calliope Chartofyllis, Nina Sideris, Panagiotis Pilarinos, Aspa Sideris, Athina Ntourmas, and Andreas Moschos,. Second row (from left to right):Bil Siderakis, Niki Karavangelis, Stephanie Shellhaus, Maria Thalassinos, Evgenia Katechis, Andrianna Kourkoumelis, Joanna Alexandropoulou, Vanessa Zafiris, Eleni Mpallas, Evelyn Katsigiorgis, Anastasia Steele and Achilleas Roditis.Third row (from left to right): Aris Krimizis, Giorgos Georgiou, Billy Zois, Themis Siderakis, Panagiotis Krampis, Evangelos Barus, Alex Captan, Georgios Georgiadis, Gia and Cynthia Skenteris.