Democratic Socialist Movement Leader Papandreou to be Awarded ILA Leadership Award

BRUSSELS – The leader of the Democratic Socialist Movement George A. Papandreou is in Brussels to take part in the 19th International Leadership Association (ILA) Conference. He will be awarded the ILA Leadership Award for his work as Greek prime minister in 2009-2011.

Among other things, the International Leadership Association, in its decision to commemorate Papandreou, stressed:

“A longtime public servant and the Prime Minister of Greece from 2009 to 2011, George Papandreou understands leading in turbulent times…His experiences on the front lines of the Eurozone crisis provide an important lens for understanding Europe today and the continuing struggle, globally, to build inclusive, humane economies.”