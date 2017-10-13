SNF Co-President Andreas Dracopoulos is Honored by the New York Stem Cell Foundation

NEW YORK – On October 16th, Andreas Dracopoulos, Co-President of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), will be honored with the New York Stem Cell Foundation (NYSCF) Humanitarian Award at the 12th Annual NYSCF Gala and Science Fair, in New York.

Past recipients of the NYSCF Humanitarian Award include the world renowned architect Frank Gehry and pioneering artists Chuck Close and Christo.

Roy Geronemus, MD, will also be honored during the event with the NYSCF Leadership Award, and Clifford Ross will receive the NYSCF Arts Leadership Award.

The New York Stem Cell Foundation was founded in 2005, with the mission to cure the major diseases of our time through stem cell research. In addition to conducting innovative stem cell research in their own laboratories, NYSCF also supports and convenes global stem cell thought leaders and the broader stem cell community.

The SNF has supported NYSCF most recently via support for the organization’s new laboratories and headquarters, the NYSCF Research Institute in New York. The central corridor of the facility, which showcases NYSCF’s research developments, has been named “Τhe Stavros Niarchos Foundation Gallery”.

For more information about the event and the work of the NYSCF, click here.